Coffee with school board member
Chino Valley school board member Christina Gagnier will meet informally with community members 10:30 a.m. to noon today (Oct. 12) at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. She will be at the North Pavilion near the skate park.
Red Ribbon Week
The school board proclaimed Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week with the 2019 national theme “Send A Message. Stay Drug Free.”
Lights on Afterschool
The City of Chino, the Chino Valley school district and the YMCA in Chino will host Lights On Afterschool events on Thursday, Oct. 24 at various sites throughout the community.
The national program draws attention to the benefits of after school programs.
Information and locations: Carolyn Owens Community Center, 334-3258 or communityservices@cityofchino.com.
Parent support classes
The Chino Valley school district is hosting a series of classes in October for parents of students with special needs.
The Parents as Partners Academy will meet Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Family Engagement Center, Chino Adult school campus, 12970 Third Street in Room 25. Parking will be in the lot off Monte Vista Avenue.
Topics include the purpose and process of an Individualized Education Program (IEP) (Oct. 15); behavior challenges and strategies (Oct. 22); and what to expect through transition and how to work with your IEP team (Oct. 29).
Childcare will be provided by reservation.
Information in English and Spanish, brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201 ext. 5602.
Classes to help English Learner parents navigate the American school system will also be held 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the next two Thursdays, Oct. 17 and 24 at the Family Engagement Center.
Measure G projects
A change order from contractor J2 Builders in the amount of $3,800 increased the contract amount to $155,600 for new playground equipment at Butterfield Ranch Elementary in Chino Hills.
An Oct. 3 Chino Valley school district report states the depth of the play box was deeper than specified and more materials were needed for the project, which was completed Aug. 28.
Additional chain link fence added $3,900 to the original contract amount of $159,107 for safety and security measures at Sycamore Academy charter school in Chino Hills. The work was reported as complete on Aug. 19.
The school board approved adding $14,471 to the district’s contract with Fence Corp for a security fencing project at Cal Aero Preserve Academy in Chino and Ayala High in Chino Hills. The work included demolition of existing concrete for new concrete slab and adding an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance gate. The revised contract total was $325,452.
Ramona science lab rebid approved
The Chino Valley school board approved $2.2 million in Measure G funds to three contractors who were awarded on a rebid for construction of a single-story science building at Ramona Junior High in Chino.
The board approved a $1.2 million contract with Rancho Pacific Electric Construction, Inc. for electric, fire alarm and low voltage work. KCB Towers Inc. was awarded a $707,950 contract for structural steel and metal decking and Valley Pipeline Services, Inc. was contracted for site utilities costing $324,000.
