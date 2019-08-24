The district has amended several items in its long-term contract with Tesla Energy Operations, Inc., formerly known as Solar City Corporation.
The original contract approved June 15, 2017 extends through June 19, 2037.
The amendment includes changes to the location and type of solar array used to provide energy conservation services for Butterfield Ranch Elementary in south Chino Hills.
The production size has been increased there from 80.4 kW to 124.2 kW.
Rates were changed at Litel Elementary in Chino Hills from $0.092 to $0.097 in part because of a solar panel import tariff that became effective in early February 2018, according a district report in the Aug. 15 school board agenda.
It also states that rates were changed from $0.104 to $0.12 for energy conservation services for the Alternative Education Center for the same reason.
