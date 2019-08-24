Woodcrest Junior High in Ontario has been designated a Microsoft Showcase School for the second year in a row and is one of five school sites in California to receive this distinction.
Last year, all teachers and administrators of Woodcrest Junior High were named certified Microsoft Innovative Educators, meaning they are trained to use Microsoft tools in the classroom and on the fundamentals of applying technology in education.
