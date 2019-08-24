The school district is seeking applications from qualified volunteers for a new Committee for the Arts intended to expand the arts for all students.
The Committee will research and apply for grants, make funding recommendations to the school board and submit an annual report to the board.
The school board will select committee members from applicants who are at least 18 years old and reside within the district’s geographic boundaries.
Members cannot be employed as or by a vendor, contractor, or consultant of the school district.
Terms are two years.
Letter of interests from the district website, chino.k12.ca.us, are due by Sept. 27 to the superintendent’s office, attention: Imee Perius, director of communications, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA 91710.
The school district has advised that information provided on applications will become public. Information, 628-1201, ext. 1616 or 1617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.