Mattress fundraiser for Ayala Band
The first mattress fundraiser for Ayala High Band and Colorguard will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Sept. 28) at the school, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Twin, full, queen, king, and California King Beautyrest mattresses, pillows and mattress protectors can be purchased. More than 25 styles will be on display.
The new mattresses come with factory warranties. Financing is available. Deliveries are available.
Information: chris.fujii@cfs beds.com
Board meeting next week
The Chino Valley school board will hold its next regular public meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
CVUSD awards ‘Extra Effort’
Chino Valley school district technology training specialist Kim James received the superintendent’s Extra Effort! Extra Credit! Award this month for going above and beyond in her role to train students and teachers in the latest technology.
Ms. James is featured in an interview with Superintendent Norm Enfield on the district’s website, chino.k12.ca.us.
She said technology helps prepare students for 21st century citizenship, which involves critical thinking and problem solving, communication, collaboration, creativity and innovation.
ROP to host open house
Baldy View Regional Occupational Program (ROP) will have an open house and career fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at the ROP Career Training Center, 1501 S. Bon View Ave., Ontario.
There will be more than 50 tables, featuring live demonstrations and information about high school courses, fee-based classes for adult students, employment opportunities and community resources.
Students from the law enforcement occupations and firefighting technology courses will demonstrate physical drills and marching formations.
Classroom tours will be given of the registered dental assistant lab, vocational nursing skills lab, medical assistant lab and new state-of-the-art logistics building.
A grand opening ceremony for the logistics building will be at 10:30 a.m.
Attendees will also have access to a police car, fire truck, free dental care and dental services through the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry.
Student teacher agreements ok’d
The Chino Valley school board approved student teacher agreements on Sept. 19 that include stipends for students attending California State University Fullerton and Pepperdine University, located in Los Angeles County.
Bond project changes approved
A change order resulted in a credit of $71,500 towards the Ayala High science building project.
Credit was applied to a $1.9 million contract with Southern California West Coast Electric for work on underground power and low voltage wiring.
The revised total for the project, including change orders, is $13.4 million.
Information night alternative schools
An event to inform families of elementary and middle school students about alternative high schools in the area, including independent, public, private, charter and hybrid programs, will be held at Damien High,2280 Damien Ave, La Verne, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Regional High School Information Night will include approximately 30 high school programs located in the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley.
School representatives will provide information and answer questions about their academic and extracurricular programs, curriculum, school culture and admissions processes.
The event is co-hosted by the tri-school community of Pomona Catholic, St. Lucy’s Priory and Damien high schools.
Information: (909) 596-1946, ext. 834 or email, out reach@damien-hs.edu.
HVAC projects completed
RT Contractor Corp. completed a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) retrofit project at Magnolia Junior High in Chino for $540,000. HVAC retrofit projects were also completed at two elementary schools with no price changes by Pacific West Inc.
The contract amounts were $459,000 at Glenmeade Elementary in Chino Hills and $309,000 at Newman Elementary in Chino.
Funding for all three projects will come from Chino Valley school district’s deferred maintenance account.
County state of education report
County Superintendent Ted Alejandre recently delivered his fifth annual State of Education address for educators, elected officials, students and community members.
The theme was “how innovation and engagement are shaping public education across the region.”
Mr. Alejandre congratulated county high schools for helping to raise graduation rates above the statewide average for the first time since the California Department of Education established its statewide student identifier in 2009.
School involved in kindness program
Students of Loving Savior of the Hills in Chino Hills have been learning the importance of being kind and how a simple “hello” can make a difference in someone’s life through participating in the Sandy Hook Promise, a program that was started after the 2012 tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.
The program teaches students, parents and the community how to prevent inappropriate social behavior, including having someone to talk to about personal problems.
