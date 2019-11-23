For World Kindness Day (Nov. 13), Rolling Ridge Elementary students Hannah Chaix and Madeline Clark write their names on a Kindness Starts with Me poster at the Chino Hills school. Students, teachers and administrators took the pledge to be kind and also wrote acts of kindness on a 500-piece linked paper chain as a reminder that one act can cause a chain reaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.