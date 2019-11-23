December school board meeting
The school board will meet one-time next month (Dec. 12) to choose its 2020 officers. The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Canyon Hills teacher honored
Canyon Hills Junior High teacher Kristen Knight received the Chino Valley superintendent’s monthly award given to outstanding district employees called “Extra Effort! Extra Credit!” Ms. Knight works with special education students at the Chino Hills school. A video of the award presentation and interview is at chino.k12.ca.us
Scholarships awarded
The California School Employees Association (CSEA), representing Chino Valley school district’s support employees, awarded a total of $2,700 in scholarships to five district students from proceeds of a car show held last spring. Students may apply for scholarships for next year at csea.org
Lugo journalism recognized
Don Lugo Quest News reporters Gary Garcia and Eddie Lillie were recently published in the Los Angeles Times High School Insider, a journalism project of the Los Angeles Times that gives students an online platform to publish their work. Gary’s written story and Eddie’s video story about the return of varsity football player Stephen Cabrera to the field after suffering a concussion made for “the perfect fully packaged story” said journalism teacher Annette Deming.
The Don Lugo journalism department also has a new podcast show called “Jock of All Trades,” hosted by Gary and Diego Cruz and produced by Eddie Lillie on iTunes and SoundCloud. The podcast is on soundcloud.com/dalquestnews and iTunes on Apple devices.
Ayala band, color guard finalist
The Ayala High School Marching Band and Color Guard took home the 12th place award in the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. In a competition of 91 bands from across the country, Ayala was the only West Coast band to advance to the final top 12.
Ayala’s show, Wonderland, was praised for its “unique, fresh approach” and visual display. This was the school’s sixth time in the competition and its third time in finals.Vandergrift High from Austin, Texas took home first place this year.
Country Springs playground
The Chino Valley school board approved a change order from contractor J2 Builders that added $16,100 to a $174,100 contract to build a new playground at Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills.
Assistant superintendent Greg Statchura said the location of the playground equipment had to be adjusted before the project began after temporary power poles for interim housing had been installed in the area.
The added cost was to relocate underground irrigation lines and control wire and add concrete curbing around the play equipment.
