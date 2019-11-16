Don Lugo High engineering teacher Brian Engstrom (left) gives English teacher William Crisafi a Volunteer of the Year award at a VEX Robotics tournament held last month at the high school. Robotics tournaments are run solely by volunteers. Don Lugo will hold its final tournament of the school year on Jan. 25.
