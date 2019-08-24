The Chino Valley school district is offering a free, six-week education program for parents and caregivers of children and teens who have symptoms of or have been diagnosed with a mental illness such as ADD, ADHD, anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Basics course is available to all community members, including those whose children do not attend a district school.
Chino Valley school nurse Jenny Mott will lead the Thursday classes, 6 to 8:30 p.m. from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14 (with no class on Oct. 31) at the Family Engagement Center at the Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino, in Room 25.
Information and registration, Jenny Mott 628-1201 ext. 8908.
