The Chino Valley school board on Aug. 15 approved four “piggyback” contracts, allowing it to take advantage of lower priced contracts enacted by other agencies.
A contract through Pomona Unified School District with Arrow Restaurant Equipment and Supplies Inc., was approved for kitchen equipment. The term is through June 30, 2020.
The board also approved a contract through Garden Grove Unified School District with Arrow Restaurant Equipment and Supplies, Inc., Chefs’ Toys LLC, and Kamran Company for kitchen equipment for the term through June 5, 2020.
A contract through Colton Joint Unified School District with Dave Bang and Associates was approved for playground equipment, safety surfacing, outdoor site furnishings, shade shelters and athletic equipment through Dec. 7, 2023.
The board also approved a piggyback contract through California Participating Addendum with Verizon Wireless Telecommunications for services and equip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.