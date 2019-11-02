A contract of $1.3 million to add ten portable classrooms and a lunch shelter at Cal Aero Preserve Academy was awarded by the Chino Valley school board Oct. 17 to JM Builders, Inc. The board approved the portables last year to accommodate population growth in South Chino. The district is planning to build a second school in the area, but its completion is not expected for several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.