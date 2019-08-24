The Chino Valley school board on Aug. 15 approved the appointments of Gabriel Ramirez as assistant principal of Don Lugo High in Chino, Vanessa Freedman as assistant principal of Butterfield Ranch Elementary in Chino Hills, Linda Mackessy as assistant principal of Ayala High in Chino Hills and Jae Heon Lee as assistant principal of Hidden Trails Elementary in Chino Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.