The Chino Valley school board awarded contracts Oct. 17 of more than $5.6 million for construction of a one-story science building at Ramona Junior High in Chino. Low bid contracts were awarded to Inland Building Construction Co. in the amount of $1.4 million for structural and site concrete; Tomahawk Builders Inc., $939,000 for rough carpentry and wood framing; Stolo Cabinets, Inc., $185,340 for architectural and laboratory cabinets; Caston Inc., $685,585 for metal framing, drywall, plaster, insulation and acoustical ceilings; United Contractors, $226,000 for sheet metal; Letner Roofing Co., $394,000 for roofing; Star Hardware, Inc., $117,900 for doors, frames and hardware; McKernan Inc., $272,100 for glass and glazing; Riccardi Floor Covering, $27,500 for resilient flooring and carpeting; Cramer Painting, Inc., $116,500 for painting; RVH Constructors, $294,000 for specialties, tile and general construction; Continental Plumbing Inc., $399,225 for plumbing; Daart Engineering Co., Inc., $121,300 for automatic fire sprinklers and All Star Air Systems, Inc., $504,000 for heating and air conditioning.
