School resource officers and district staff will present information on drug abuse trends, social media, technology and mental health at a Parent Information Forum, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 28) at Chino High, 5472 Park Place. A light dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m. and free childcare and Spanish translation are available. The parking lot is off Park Place under the solar panels.
