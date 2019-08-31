The following items have been named as obsolete or surplus property for sale or disposal by the district.
From the nutrition services department, 14 warmers, 11 heated cabinets, five ovens, a freezer, a refrigerator and 27 touch tablets.
Also included are five pallets of Dell computers, printers and monitors, one deep freezer and two microwaves from Litel Elementary; five laptops from Don Lugo High; and 14 picnic tables and one handicap basketball hoop from Rolling Ridge Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.