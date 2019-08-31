The Chino Valley school board on Aug. 15 awarded an $83,000 bid to Moreno Brothers Distributing for bread products for the school district. Three bids had been received. The board also awarded a bid for fresh produce products in the amount of $83,000 to Loewy Enterprises dba Sunrise Produce. The company had submitted the sole bid for fresh produce.
The district evaluated the proposals on cost, 30 percent; sustainability, 20 percent; experience, 20 percent; customer service and references, 25 percent. Five percent was also given to bids from small business and minority, women, and disabled veterans business enterprises.
