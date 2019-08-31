Many parents of Chino Valley district students complained on social media last week after they had received multiple notifications from the district about the same event.
Public relations director Imee Perius said the parents had signed up on student enrollment forms to receive notifications by text, email and/or phone calls. Mrs. Perius said parents who checked several methods of notification and those with multiple students were affected because the system sends notifications for each one. She advised parents seeking to opt out of the messaging system to contact their school site(s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.