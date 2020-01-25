The Chino Valley school board this month approved schedules for two summer school programs: Special Education Extended School Year and a Supplemental Summer Instruction Program for general education students failing to meet academic requirements.
Class locations were not made available.
All classes will meet Monday through Friday.
Dates and times for the Supplemental Summer Instruction Program are:
Elementary – 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., June 3 through June 30.
Junior high – 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. (period one) and 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. (period two), June 3 through June 30.
High school (priority to seniors) – 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., June 8 through June 23 and June 25 through July 10.
Continuation high school – same as high school
Dates and times for Special Education Extended School Year are:
Elementary – 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., June 3 through June 30
Junior high – 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. (period 1) and 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. (period 2), June 3 through June 30
High school – 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. (period 1) and 9:45 to 11:45 (period 2), June 8 through July 10
