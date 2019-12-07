Jazz ensemble at The Shoppes
A 20-piece student jazz ensemble from Ayala High will play holiday music and jazz standards, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 on the outdoor stage near the Christmas tree at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
Ayala High Jazz ’N’ Paint Night
Ayala High is hosting a Jazz ’N’ Paint Night for the community from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 with painting instruction by art faculty and holiday music played by the student jazz ensemble. Tickets cost $25 and include all materials with step-by-step instruction to paint a Christmas tree scene. Dessert and cider are included in the event held at Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, inside the multipurpose room. Tickets and information, http://xmas paintnjazz.eventbrite.com.
HOPE program needs donations
The Chino Valley school district’s HOPE (Helping Our People Everyday) Family Resource Center, is seeking donations of gift cards to be given to homeless students during the holidays. Gift cards starting at $5 from fast food retailers and starting at $10 from Stater Bros, Albertsons and other supermarkets are requested, as are gift cards starting at $10 from Old Navy, H & M, Target, Walmart and other retailers that are popular with youth.
Donations are accepted 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the HOPE Resource Center located on the campus of the Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino, in rooms H and J.
HOPE assists families at six different school site offices with counseling, service referrals, and emergency hygiene supplies. The Community Care Closet at the Chino Valley Adult School campus also provides clothing and school supplies at no cost to families.
Information, 628-1201, ext. 8960.
Jazz pancake breakfast for Ayala
The Ayala High Band and Colorguard will hold a fundraising breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. today (Dec. 7) at Applebee’s in Chino, 3956 Grand Ave.
The Ayala High jazz combo will perform during the breakfast.
Tickets are $10. Information: Andrea Worrel, an dreaiworrel@gmail.com.
Math class for adults
Free math classes start the week after the New Year at Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino, for students who need help to pass the GED, the CBEST test or other math exams.
Classes will be offered in the day and evening during the yearlong course.
The afternoon class is noon to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and the evening class is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students are required to purchase a book for $22.
Students may enroll in room 21 on the first day of class at noon Jan. 6 for the afternoon class or at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 for the evening class.
Information, alisa_kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201, ext. 8921.
