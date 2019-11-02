Time-traveling “back to the 1980s” was the theme of Chino High’s 2019 homecoming Sept. 27. Homecoming court members are (from left) Miguel Contreras, Riley Taylor, Pedro Aguilar, King Jonathan Ruvalcava-Sanchez, Queen Emily Portillo, Alex Paniagua, Chasity Tosha and Hannah Matos. Chino High held its inaugural homecoming parade before the game, where the Cowboys defeated Hesperia 21-14.
