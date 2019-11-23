The Chino High 77th Calvary Marching Band and Pageantry picked up several top awards earlier this month. The band earned sweepstakes awards in percussion, music performance, visual, general effect and overall tournament champion award at the John North High Blue Star Classic Field Show Tournament in Riverside on Nov. 7. The band’s drum major Eduardo Mendez finished first in the Riverside King Band Review on Nov. 9, and later that day at the Savanna Field Show Tournament, in Anaheim, the band won the highest awards in percussion, visual performance, visual effect, music effect, music performance and the overall group award. The band qualified as the number one seed for the Southern California Field Championships, to be held today (Nov. 23) at Citrus College in Glendora. Band director is Doug Bowden.
