The Chino Valley school district’s first Parent Information Forum of the 2019-20 school year will include information about drug abuse trends, social media, technology issues and mental health resources at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 in the multipurpose room at Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
Parking is available under the solar panels located off Park Place.
Spanish language translation, free childcare and a light dinner will be provided.
A second Parent Information Forum will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020.
A suicide prevention awareness seminar will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
A facilitated discussion will include how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to take immediate action to keep youth safe.
A school district report in the Aug. 15 agenda states that there are enough textbooks and instructional materials for students attending Cal Aero Preserve Academy in all courses as required by Ed Code 60119.
The school board on Aug. 15 approved the transfer of $17,378 from the general fund to pay a debt for unpaid student meals during the 2018-19 school year.
Unpaid meal debt is generated when students who do not qualify for the free meal program leave an unpaid balance on their meal accounts.
The original debt amount of $24,805 has been offset by graduating students who still had money on the books for their meals, according to a district report.
A group of 80 students from Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills and 19 chaperones will attend Thousand Pines Outdoor Science camp, Dec. 2 to 6.
The cost of $319 per student will be paid by parents and through fundraising.
Magnolia Junior High in Chino will send 40 students and four chaperones and Townsend Junior High in Chino Hills will send 70 students and 10 chaperones this spring to tour sites in New York and Washington D.C.
The cost of $2,730 per student will be paid by parents and through fundraising.
The school board approved a new high school course called Introduction to Film and Video Production for the Media Arts Production career pathway.
The course integrates visual and performing arts along with screen writing and film study.
The school board authorized a re-bid on a construction project for a new science laboratory at Briggs K-8 Fundamental School in Chino.
An Aug. 15 staff report recommended that all the bids that had previously been received for the job be rejected because staff had determined that several categories were over budget.
The rejected bids included 18 packages for survey, demolition, fencing, concrete, carpentry, painting, acoustic ceilings, structural steel, doors, roofing, site utilities, plumbing, sheet metal, paving, HVAC, glazing, electrical and fire protection.
The school district will pay $125,000 to the Ontario Arena LLC to use the Toyota Arena in Ontario on May 26 and May 27 next year for the Class of 2020 high school commencement ceremonies.
The facility, formerly called Citizens Business Bank Arena, has been leased by the district for the last several years to hold graduation ceremonies for Ayala, Chino, Don Lugo and Chino Hills high schools. Toyota Arena is located at 4000 Ontario Center Parkway, north of the 10 Freeway between Haven and Millikan avenues off Concourse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.