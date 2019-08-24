Claire Burris, a teacher at Rolling Ridge Elementary in Chino Hills, retired this month after 29 years of service to the Chino Valley Unified School District. Deborah Prough, a special education teacher at E.J. Marshall Elementary in Chino, retired in June after 15 years with the district.
Mariam Castillo, with 36 years of service, retired Aug. 1 from the printing, graphics and mail services department.
E.J. Marshall Elementary custodian Robert Aitrujillo will retire on Nov. 1 after 20 years employment with the district.
