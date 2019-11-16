Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts charter school in Chino Hills is holding a Kids Entrepreneur Fair, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 in front of the Chino Hills Library, 14000 City Center Drive. The students will be selling items that they made.
The Chino Valley school district’s annual Marching Band Field Show will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Don Lugo High, at 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. The free community event is rotated annually among the district’s four general high schools.
The Chino Valley school board will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. The meeting agenda is typically posted the Monday before on the district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
The Chino Valley school district is accepting applications through Dec. 6 for school transfers for grades TK through 12. Applications are available in the office of Student Support Services, 13453 Ramona Ave., Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
The school district’s contract with All City Management Services Inc. for crossing guards was increased on Nov. 7 from $381,333 to $390,389 to add services for Townsend Junior High in Chino Hills.
The school board authorized on Nov. 7 a list of surplus and obsolete items that included 15 Dell Thin client computers from Rhodes Elementary, 17 Dell computers from Townsend Junior High and 13 Dell Optiplex desktop computers from Chino Valley Learning Academy at the Alternative Education Center. The items will either be placed for sale or disposal.
A development fee report released by the school district on Nov. 7 shows how much money has been generated from new residential, commercial, and industrial development in the last year. The ending fund balance from July 1, 2018 is $44.7 million and the balance as of June 30 is $46 million. The fees fund new construction, remodeling or acquisition of school facilities to accommodate new kindergarten through 12th grade students generated by new development.
An agreement for state-subsidized childcare at the Buena Vista Continuation High infant toddler center in Chino and at Liberty and Newman elementary school Fun Clubs in Ontario and Chino, respectively, was amended Nov. 7 by the school board. It increases state reimbursement from $47.98 to $49.54 per child. Minimum days of enrollment in these programs were increased from 12,351 to 12,894 days. Per the new agreement, total state reimbursement for these programs increased from $592,546 to $638,786.
