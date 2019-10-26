A household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., today (Oct. 26) at the Chino Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave. For items that will be accepted and those that will not, visit cityofchino.org (click on calendar and Oct. 26).
Information: 334-3472.
