Congresswoman Norma Torres (35th District) will hold a 2020 U.S. Census Town Hall meeting 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, Local Union 909 at 3250 East Shelby St., Ontario.
Information on the upcoming census and opportunities for jobs and volunteer positions will be provided.
Speakers will include representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau, NALEO Educational Fund, The County of Los Angeles, The Community Foundation and Warehouse Workers Resource Center.
Reservations are required at https://torrescen sus.eventbrite.com.
