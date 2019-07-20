Chino Relay for Life team A New Hope will hold a “Live-Laugh-Paint” fundraiser, Friday, July 26 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Check-in will be at 6:30 p.m. and painting will begin at 7 p.m.
Cost is $40 each. Included in the cost are snacks, drinks and materials.
Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Relay for Life team, which raises money for the American Cancer Society.
Reservations and information: 238-8052 or Rfl.anewhope@gmail.com.
