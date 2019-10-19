The American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life, an event for people and their canines to raise funds and awareness of the fight against cancer, will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Montclair High, 4725 Benito St., Montclair.
The annual event was previously called Bark for Life Chino Valley and was held at Boys Republic in Chino Hills.
The day will begin with a walk and continue with demonstrations, on-site mobile grooming, adoption clinic, vendors, raffles, games and dog contests.
A $5 pancake breakfast will be held 8 to 10 p.m.
Admission is $15 per dog and $10 for each additional dog brought by the same person; $10 for persons without dogs. Children 10 and under will be admitted free.
Dogs must be on a leash and have proof of current vaccinations.
Information: Barbara Shiffermiller at barb@shiffermiller.net or relayforlife.org/barkchinoCA.
