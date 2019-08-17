A Play Together Family Night for families with special needs children will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St.
Geared towards special needs youth ages 6 years and younger, the event will include opportunities for parents to meet other parents, exhibits, sensory activities, snacks, crafts and family activities.
Siblings are welcome and adult participation is required.
Cost is $5 per family.
The event is sponsored by the Autism Society Inland Empire (ASIE) and the museum.
Information: ASIE at (951) 220-6922 or the museum at 334-3270.
