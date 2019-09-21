Chino Youth Museum’s next Kids Night Out will be 6 to 9 p.m. today (Sept. 21) at the museum, 13191 Sixth St.
The event for ages 4 to 10 allows parents to have an evening out while their children create art, play games and eat a dinner they help make.
Pre-registration is required, and children must be potty-trained.
Cost is $12 for Museum members or $15 for non-members.
Information and registration: 334-3270.
