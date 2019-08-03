LifeStream blood bank will host two blood drives in the Chino Valley this week.
The first is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Inland Empire Utilities Agency, 6075 Kimball Ave., Chino (corner of El Prado Road).
The second is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Donors at both blood drives will be eligible for a weekly drawing for a $2,500 cash prize. Donors at the Starbucks drive will also receive a $10 Starbucks gift card. Information: (800) 879-4484.
