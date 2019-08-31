The Let It Be Foundation that helps families of children with a life-threatening illness, severe disability or chronic illness, will offer an informational meeting for parents on the Let It Be L.O.V.E. program for siblings of ill children, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 14720 Central Ave, Chino.
Reservations are required with parent names to ann@theletitbe.org or call 613-9161.
The fall six-week session will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 25 through Oct. 30.
The program helps siblings learn communication skills and self-help tools to manage and cope with their experiences and feelings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.