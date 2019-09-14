LifeStream blood bank will hold three blood drives in Chino in the coming week.
The first is 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.
MK Smith Chevrolet will host a drive, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at 12845 Central Ave. on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Riverside Drive.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley at 12205 Pipeline Ave. is the site of the third drive, 1 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
The church is located between the 60 Freeway and Philadelphia Street.
Donors at the MK Smith and Calvary Chapel Chino Valley events are eligible to win four Ontario Reign hockey tickets and an autographed hockey stick by mentioning the word “Reign” when they register.
Donors at all three events will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed at LifeStream’s online donor store at www.LStream.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.