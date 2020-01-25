Blood drive Jan. 26
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, at 12686 Central Ave., Chino, will host a blood drive for LifeStream blood bank from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed at the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
LifeStream staff members said blood donations have been extremely low because of the recent holidays, and that certain types of blood are critically needed. Information: (800) 879-4484.
Swim lessons registration opens
Registration opens Monday, Jan. 27 for February swim lessons at Chino Valley YMCA. Lessons will be offered Feb. 10 to March 7 at the YMCA, located at 5665 Edison Ave., Chino (within Ayala Park). The swim lesson registration was delayed two weeks because additional work was needed to repair the YMCA’s pool that had been closed since late November and had originally been scheduled to re-open on Jan. 5. Information: 597-7445.
St. Margaret Mary School fundraiser
St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino is holding a fundraiser at Chuck E. Cheese, 5250 Philadelphia St., Chino from 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The fundraiser will help pay for buses for field trips and other student activities. The school will receive 20 percent of sales proceeds of customers who mention the fundraiser at the cash register.
Free paint nights at Hills library
Two adult paint night classes will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
All materials are free for the step-by-step painting tutorial to create a picture called “Dreamcatcher.” No painting experience is necessary.
Information: 590-5380.
History of Carbon Canyon Road
The Chino Hills Historical Society will host a presentation by Chino Hills resident and historian Paul Spitzzeri on the history of Carbon Canyon Road, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Mr. Spitzzeri will provide a slide-illustrated presentation. Reservations are not required. Carbon Canyon Road (State Route 142) opened in 1915, was improved in the 1920s, and remained a rural route largely used for Sunday drives for decades. Mr. Spitzzeri will talk about the building of the road and changes with its use over time. The Chino Hills Historical Society is a nonprofit organization funded through memberships and donations.
Information: 597-6449 or send an email to chhistory@aol.com.
‘Office Hours’ at the Preserve return
The city of Chino’s “Office Hours” program will continue in the Preserve area of town, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
It had been on hiatus during the holiday season.
City officials will meet with residents at the Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St. to talk about any issues they may have, answer questions and provide information about city programs.
A representative from the Census Bureau will also be on hand to discuss Census 2020 jobs that are available and the importance of the Census, a nationwide survey to establish federal and state funding, based on population totals and demographics, such as gender, age, race and other factors.
American Legion bingo event Feb. 9
Chino American Legion will host a bingo game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino. Cost is $15 per pack. Extra packs are $8 each. Doors will open at noon. Hot dogs, nachos, chips, candy, cookies, soda and water will be sold. Proceeds benefit Chino American Legion veterans.
Recruitment breakfast set
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley will hold a free Valentine Breakfast for women interested in learning more about the service club, Thursday, Feb. 13 at a member’s home at 13031 Seventh St., Chino. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m., with breakfast and fellowship at 8 a.m. Members and guests are encouraged to wear red that day and bring a good, used purse or a hygiene item. The donations will be given to homeless women. Soroptimist provide programs to empower women, particularly those who have had obstacles to overcome and/or are the head of their household.
Information: (951) 453-1416.
Casino Night Feb. 15
Knights of Columbus at St. Paul the Apostle will host its annual Mardi Gras casino night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Maher Hall, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Cost is $30 per person, which includes $30 in playing chips, dinner and a light beverage.
Information: Shawn Travers at 393-3736.
English tutors offered at library
Volunteer tutors are available at the Chino Branch Library for free tutoring.
English-speaking adults are matched with tutors and meet once a week in the library for reading, English and spelling help, 13180 Central Avenue.
Information: 465-5280.
‘City Hall on the Move’ March 14
The city of Chino’s “City Hall on the Move” will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14 at Chino High Stadium, northwest corner of Park Place and Benson Avenue.
The program to meet informally with residents about city issues will be held in conjunction with the City of Chino Youth Track and Field Meet. City officials will also offer information about city programs and answer questions.
