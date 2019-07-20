Art, music, and puppets will be presented to families 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the Chino Hills Branch Library community room, 14020 City Center Drive,
Children with special needs are welcome.
The event is sponsored by Project CHELA, a nonprofit organization that works with at-risk youth.
The organization was founded by Chino Hills resident and social worker Tanya Flores in 2003.
Chela is an acronym for “children helping each other learn and achieve.”
The event is intended to build positive memories and family bonding.
Information on how to register: Ms. Flores, 573-6319.
