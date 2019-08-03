Seniors at the Square for ages 50 and older, will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays Aug. 5 and 12 at Aguiar Square, 13191 Sixth St., Chino. A light meal will be served 5 to 6 p.m., followed by music and dancing, 6 to 8 p.m.
Registration for the meal is required the week prior. Cost is $4.
Information: 334-3271.
