Freddie Rodriguez, who represents Chino in the 52nd Assembly District, will be the featured speaker at the Chino Valley Democratic Club at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Mr. Rodriguez will discuss his representation in Sacramento.
Information: President Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
