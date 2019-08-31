A mulch giveaway on a first-come, first-served basis for city of Chino residents will be held 8 a.m. to noon today (Aug. 31) at the Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Participants must show picture identification and a utility bill and bring a shovel and durable containers. Residents are limited to one half yard of each material.
Non-residents may check on availability during the last hour.
Information: 334-3265.
