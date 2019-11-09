The James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library will offer camping-themed events 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
There will be crafts, face painters, balloon artists and campfire songs.
A wildlife bag and ticket for a chance to win prizes will be distributed for every 15 items checked out. The library is located at 14020 City Center Drive in the government center.
Information: 590-5380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.