LifeStream blood bank will hold two blood drives this week at Inland Empire Utilities Agency, 6075 Kimball Ave., Building B event room, Chino.
Hours and dates are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. both Monday, Oct. 28 and Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Donors who give the code “QUILT” at registration will be eligible for a drawing to win a “Bleed Pink” quilt in honor of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Appointments are recommended by calling Michelle O’Brien at 993-1741 or email mobrien@ieua.org to schedule an appointment.
