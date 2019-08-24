A free mulch giveaway for city of Chino residents will be held 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
The giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must show their picture identification and a utility bill and bring a shovel and durable containers to load and transport the material. Residents are limited to one half yard of each material, depending on availability.
Non-residents may check on availability of the mulch during the last hour of the giveaway.
Information: 334-3265.
