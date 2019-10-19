Local author Vicki Fitch will host a book signing, 3 to 6 p.m. today (Oct. 19) at Barnes & Noble, 3625 Grand Ave., Chino Hills.
Ms. Fitch, who has released a book each month for the past 11 months, will sign her first two books “Direct Selling 101” and “Evict the Bully in Your Head,” which will be read at 4 p.m.
