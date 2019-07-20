National Day of the Cowboy will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, July 26 by the Chino Hills 55+ Club at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Attendees are welcome to wear cowboy clothes, hats, and boots.
Coffee and registration begins 9:30 a.m. The mixer activity will be a dice game called “rolling for doubles” and lunch for $4 will feature barbecued hot dogs and the fixings.
Guest speaker Michael Winn from U.S. Bank will talk about “senior financial abuse.” Club members with July birthdays will receive a gift.
Information: Jane DeFrank, 573-4686.
