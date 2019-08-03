Priceless Pets, which has no-kill pet rescue centers in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa, will host a dog adoption event 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at the L.A. Chargers training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.
The event will include a large selection of dogs available for adoption, giveaways and merchandise for sale. Guests will also be able to watch the L.A. Chargers football team practice and learn about the team’s new stadium, due to open in 2020.
The sports complex is located at 2750 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.
Free tickets can be reserved at https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/chargers/EN/buy/details/E9TC0804.
