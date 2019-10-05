Rancho del Chino Rotary will host a fall bingo fundraiser Monday, Oct. 7 in Brinderson Hall at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Dinner will be served 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and bingo will be played 7 to 9 p.m. Players must be 18 years or older. There will also be raffles and music.
Advance tickets are $25 and include dinner and 10 games of bingo.
Tickets at the door will be $30. Proceeds will benefit local charities.
Advance tickets may be purchased online at www.ranchodelchinorotary.org or in person at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
