LifeStream blood bank will hold three blood drives in the Chino Valley in October.
The first will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Oct. 19) at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
A second drive will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Donors who give the code “QUILT” at registration will have a chance to win a “Bleed Pink” quilt.
Information: (800) 879-4484, ext. 458.
The third blood drive will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Inland Empire Utilities Agency, 6075 Kimball Ave., Building B event room, Chino. Appointments are recommended by calling Michelle O’Brien at 993-1741 or email mobrien@ieua.org to schedule an appointment.
