Food distribution today in Chino
Food for Life Ministry will hold a grocery food distribution 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (Jan. 18) at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Participants are required to bring a form of identification.
The ministry also holds regular food distributions, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino (corner of Yorba Avenue, one block south of Schaefer Avenue).
The Saturday distributions are not held at the warehouse if a distribution is scheduled for a different location that week.
Information: 627-3663 or FoodforLifeMinistry.org.
Volunteers and food donations are welcomed.
Chino Valley blood drives
Blood drives for LifeStream blood bank will be offered at three Chino Valley locations in the coming week.
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills will host a blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Donors will receive a $5 In-N-Out restaurant gift card.
Crunch Fitness will host a drive 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at their fitness center, 5420 E. Philadelphia St., Chino (in the center where the AAA and Cinemark 8 are located). Donors will receive a Fandango movie ticket voucher.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, at 12686 Central Ave., Chino, will host a drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Donors at all drives will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed at the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
LifeStream staff members said blood donations have been extremely low because of the recent holidays, and that certain types of blood are critically needed.
Information: (800) 879-4484.
YMCA pool re-opening delayed
The re-opening of the Chino Valley YMCA pool has been delayed to Monday, Jan. 20, according to YMCA officials.
The YMCA is located at 5665 Edison Ave., Chino (within Ayala Park).
The pool area has been closed since Nov. 25 for renovation and re-plastering. It was originally to have re-opened Jan. 6.
The delay resulted when it was discovered that additional service is needed on some pool equipment, according to YMCA officials.
Chino Valley YMCA members can use Scheu Family YMCA pool at 1150 E. Foothill Blvd., Upland until the repairs on the Chino pool are completed.
Chino Valley YMCA officials plan to contact swim lesson participants about schedule changes.
Information: Chino Valley YMCA, 597-7445.
Oz at Chino Hills Library
An “Oz Event” will be held at the Chino Hills Branch Library with a special appearance by “Dorothy,” 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 14020 City Center Drive. The event will include Oz crafts, games, face painting and activities. For every 15 items checked out, participants will receive an inflatable Tin Man’s axe and a chance to win a grand prize.
Information: 590-5380.
Deadline for music scholarships
The Chino Cultural Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2020 Youth Arts Scholarships and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship.
Applicants for the Youth Arts Scholarships should be students who are in the ninth grade through college. They must live within the Chino Valley Unified School District’s boundaries and be active participants in the arts, including visual arts, music, theatre or dance.
Applicants for the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship must be either a graduating high school senior who plans to enroll in college in the fall or a current college student who plans to major in or is currently majoring in either music or music education.
The late Mrs. McCombs was a teacher in the Chino Valley Unified School District and a member of the Chino Community Chorus.
Applications are available to download on the Chino Cultural Foundation’s website: www.chinoculturalfoun dation.com.
Information: email the CCF Scholarship Committee at chinoculturalfoundation@gmail.com or call 458-0359.
Deadline for all applications is March 31.
55+ to hold Super Bowl party
The Chino Hills 55+ Club will celebrate the Super Bowl with a potluck soup lunch, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their sports jerseys.
The mixer activity will be a game called “Poppin’ Left, Right, Center.” Club members who celebrate birthdays in January will receive a gift.
To sign up to bring soup or a side dish, contact Jane DeFrank at 573-4686.
Mental illness support
Circles of Hope, a group for people who love someone with a mental illness, meets 6:45 to 9 p.m. on the third Tuesday each month for education, skills building and support within a faith-based environment at Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino in building B, room 103.
The next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 21.
A different topic is presented each month and registration is not required.
Information: inland hills.com/ministries/care/.
Don Lugo robotics competition Jan. 25
A VEX robotics competition, free and open to the public, will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
High school robotics teams from throughout the area will participate.
St. Margaret Mary School fundraiser
St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino is holding a school fundraiser at Chuck E. Cheese, 5250 Philadelphia St., Chino from 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The fundraiser will help pay for buses for field trips and other student activities.
St. Margaret Mary school will receive 20 percent of sales proceeds of customers who mention the fundraiser at the cash register.
Farmers Market to open in Chino Hills
Heritage Farmers Market will host a weekly market at The Shoppes in Chino Hills from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12. The Wednesday markets will be held near the H&M store.
A previous Farmers Market held at The Shoppes closed a few years ago.
Information: heritagefarm ersmarket.org or call 445-0476.
Student speaker contest Feb. 13
The Chino Valley Lions Club will host its annual student speaker contest at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Chaffey College Chino Center, 13106 Central Ave. at C Street.
Participants will prepare a speech on “Homelessness in California: What is the Solution?”
The contest is open to Chino Valley students in grades nine through 12, including public schools, charter schools, private schools, home schools or independent study.
The brochure is available online at md4lions.org/stu dent-speakers-contest. Select “awards and contests.”
Cash will be awarded to region, zone and club winners. District, area and final winners will win scholarships ranging from $4,500 to $6,500. The finalist will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Information and registration: Carole McCleary, 632-8356.
