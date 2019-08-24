Dancing and lunch will be featured noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the end of summer luau hosted by the City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tickets are $5 per person and all sales are final.
Information: 364-2826.
