LifeStream blood bank will hold blood drives in three Chino Valley locations this coming week.
Starbucks at 3210 Chino Hills Ave., Chino Hills will host a drive, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Titan Burger at 5509 Philadelphia St., Chino will host a drive, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
A blood drive will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St., Chino.
Donors at the Our Lady of Guadalupe drive will receive $17 in Fandango movie tickets. Donors at all three drives will be eligible for a drawing to win four tickets to Universal Studios theme park in Burbank.
