Food for Life Ministry will hold a grocery food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon today (Aug. 3) at its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino.
Food for Life also holds regular food distributions at its warehouse, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Identification is required. Volunteers and food donations are welcomed.
Information: 627-3663 or FoodForLifeMinistry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.